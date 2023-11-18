AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,804,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,296,000 after buying an additional 173,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,178,000 after buying an additional 271,437 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,088,000 after buying an additional 858,348 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 381.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after buying an additional 5,710,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 113.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after buying an additional 3,753,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Open Text Stock Up 0.6 %

OTEX opened at $38.74 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

