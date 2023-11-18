AGF Management Ltd. Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 244,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 78,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.