AGF Management Ltd. Has $920,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $480.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $438.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

