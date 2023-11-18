AGF Management Ltd. Has $952,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 11.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 28.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Textron by 77.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

