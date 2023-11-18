Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

