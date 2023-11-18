Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

APD stock opened at $269.99 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.