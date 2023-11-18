Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Boosted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 537,701 shares of company stock valued at $73,781,416. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

