Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.12. 246,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,848,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.