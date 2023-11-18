Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

