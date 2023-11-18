Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 580,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

