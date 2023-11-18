Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,404,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

