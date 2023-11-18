Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYX. William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.86.

Alteryx stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 41.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Alteryx by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 93.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

