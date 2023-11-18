Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.