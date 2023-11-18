Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

