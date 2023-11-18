ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 120,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,411,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 991,620 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

