American Express (NYSE:AXP) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $184.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens restated an underweight rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.25.

AXP stock opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

