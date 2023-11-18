American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.29. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

