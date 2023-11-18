Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

