AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Acquires 2,226 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $35,593.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AXR opened at $17.10 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

