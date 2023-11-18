Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $8.25

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -122.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after buying an additional 279,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.