Analysts Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) PT at $75.64

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,612 shares of company stock worth $2,712,958. Insiders own 33.16% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 79.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

