Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) PT at $18.89

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

