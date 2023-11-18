Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $69.71

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 13.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in KBR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in KBR by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. KBR has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

