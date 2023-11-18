Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price at $60.29

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $54.79 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.