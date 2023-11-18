Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target at $12.39

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 146,650.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

