Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $62.50

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of PLMR opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.10. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,237.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,712 shares of company stock valued at $630,939. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Palomar by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after buying an additional 769,899 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 614.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

