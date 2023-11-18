Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $111.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

