AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Shares of AU opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

