Anne M. Holloway Sells 400 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AWR stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American States Water by 0.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in American States Water by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

