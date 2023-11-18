ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $131,454,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $299.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.50. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

