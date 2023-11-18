APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $2,761,649,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

