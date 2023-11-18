Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.