Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-2.08 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $157.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.