Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.37

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 101528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

