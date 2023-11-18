Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 172.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.