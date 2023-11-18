Arjuna Capital Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $152.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.