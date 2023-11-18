Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.53.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $2,254,105. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 184,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.