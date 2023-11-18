Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,178.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 562,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,615,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $245.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $249.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Argus upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

