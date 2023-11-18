Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,827,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,609,000 after buying an additional 119,641 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

AJG opened at $245.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $249.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

