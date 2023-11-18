Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 770,326 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770,326 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.47% of Corebridge Financial worth $52,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,444,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,517.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,438.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

CRBG stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRBG

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.