Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 1,473,632 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473,632 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $37,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 25.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.32. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $31.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

