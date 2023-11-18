Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 2,705 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $50,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

