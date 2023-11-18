Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $44.11 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,247 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of BorgWarner worth $44,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

