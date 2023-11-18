Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $53.15 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,767,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Shares of MDGL opened at $176.66 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average is $202.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.70.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

