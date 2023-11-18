Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,783 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.27% of Papa John’s International worth $54,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

