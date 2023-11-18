Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,250 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of Kanzhun worth $40,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BZ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

