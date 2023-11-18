Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 10,247 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $33,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $154.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.06. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

