Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND opened at $94.99 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $127.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The business had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after buying an additional 4,268,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 170,465 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,506,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.