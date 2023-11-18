ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ASML were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.29.

ASML Trading Up 0.8 %

ASML opened at $686.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $608.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

