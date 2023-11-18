Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Downgraded to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

ASUR opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 131.5% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 295,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Asure Software by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 532,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

